Aviva PLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 298,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 50,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATY opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.99. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at $9,445,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Articles

