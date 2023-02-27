Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 11,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 142,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 141,208 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 128,920 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 723,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 116,434 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 498.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 425.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $29.23 on Monday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

