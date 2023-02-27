Aviva PLC Invests $1.44 Million in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. State Street Corp grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,355,000 after buying an additional 822,589 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 398.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 487,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after buying an additional 390,092 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,152,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,782,000 after buying an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $58.00 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $56.21 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.31. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

