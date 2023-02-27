Aviva PLC Invests $1.48 Million in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,604.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 0.1 %

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $84.01 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

