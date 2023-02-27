Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,189 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RVLV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.24.

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $25.76 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

