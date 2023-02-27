Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Shutterstock by 548.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Shutterstock by 72.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $436,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,431 over the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shutterstock Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $74.01 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $98.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.