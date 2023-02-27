Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cactus by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cactus by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

WHD opened at $47.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

