Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 19,972 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 15.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 133,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Western Digital by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 275,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 209,896 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Western Digital by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 231,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 112,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 41,707 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC opened at $39.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

