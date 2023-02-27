Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,104 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 67.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 10.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of Brady stock opened at $54.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $55.72.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

