Aviva PLC Sells 15,410 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 54,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

WGO stock opened at $63.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

