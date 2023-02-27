Aviva PLC Sells 17,308 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,308 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 369,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 70,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 310,481 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $37.87 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $611.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

