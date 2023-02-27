Aviva PLC Sells 1,950 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $92.33 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.