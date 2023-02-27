Aviva PLC Sells 2,452 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,526 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $208,496.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,601,302.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,234 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $104,297.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,526 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $208,496.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,302.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,535 shares of company stock worth $3,542,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Power Integrations Price Performance

POWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

POWI opened at $82.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

