Aviva PLC Sells 2,669 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Saia by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Saia by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Saia by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.82.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $10,488,381 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $270.37 on Monday. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $306.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.25 and a 200-day moving average of $227.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

