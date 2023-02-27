Aviva PLC Sells 4,963 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after acquiring an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,436,000 after acquiring an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,631,000 after acquiring an additional 674,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ExlService by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,093,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 832,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $129,620.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,904.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $129,620.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,904.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total transaction of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,848 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Stock Down 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS opened at $168.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.06 and its 200 day moving average is $171.87. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.82 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

ExlService Company Profile



ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

