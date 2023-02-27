Aviva PLC Sells 5,180 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 69.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 89,612 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at about $1,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 74.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

Insider Activity

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.7 %

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $210,689.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,176.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,680,801.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at $962,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $102.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $108.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.