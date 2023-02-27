Aviva PLC Sells 5,444 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,444 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $105.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.39.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Forward Air news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,235.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

