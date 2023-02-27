Aviva PLC Sells 5,671 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,671 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 151.9% during the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 30,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVEE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total transaction of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,310 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVEE opened at $107.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.92. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $154.97.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

