Aviva PLC Sells 5,924 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BANF shares. StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

BancFirst Trading Up 1.8 %

In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $91.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.09.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.73%.

About BancFirst

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

