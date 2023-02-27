Aviva PLC Sells 5,979 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after buying an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $69.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $655.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

