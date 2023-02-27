Aviva PLC Sells 694 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $177,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Desjardins lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SJR opened at $29.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 78.07%.

Shaw Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.