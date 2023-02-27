Aviva PLC Sells 7,463 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Aviva PLC cut its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in American Vanguard by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 97,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 50,780 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Vanguard by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 718,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in American Vanguard by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,305,000 after purchasing an additional 32,086 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Stock Performance

NYSE AVD opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

About American Vanguard

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.