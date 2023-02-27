Aviva PLC Sells 8,925 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $42.89 on Monday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

