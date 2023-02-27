Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,610 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Graco by 6.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Graco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 39,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graco by 66.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Graco by 21.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Graco by 6.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $69.66 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.10.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,787. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

