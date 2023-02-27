Aviva PLC Trims Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MYR Group by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $119.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.35. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.77 and a 12-month high of $119.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.08.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $863.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.