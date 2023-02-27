Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $81.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $88.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $590,144.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,065 shares of company stock valued at $12,239,040. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

