Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth about $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 975,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $52.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $62.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

