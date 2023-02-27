Aviva PLC Trims Stock Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,912 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.3 %

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $91.24 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $78.32 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

