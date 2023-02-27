Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stake Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avnet by 8.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,763,000 after purchasing an additional 416,367 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Avnet by 2.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,407,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet during the third quarter worth approximately $48,490,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avnet by 37.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,925,000 after purchasing an additional 292,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $45.61 on Monday. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

