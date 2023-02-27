Axa S.A. Acquires 87,100 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in BOX were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $120,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $382,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,679,649.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,394. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Trading Down 1.3 %

BOX stock opened at $33.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.18, a P/E/G ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.05.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.79 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.