Axa S.A. Acquires Shares of 102,200 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $575,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $43.66 on Monday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rambus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

