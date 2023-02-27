Axa S.A. Buys 24,800 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE THC opened at $59.29 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.12.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

