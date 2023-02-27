Axa S.A. Buys 3,000 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE SM opened at $29.85 on Monday. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 4.43.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.