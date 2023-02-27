Axa S.A. Buys 32,482 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,482 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,880,000 after buying an additional 67,144 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,174,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,662,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 13.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,654,000 after buying an additional 216,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,334,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,143,000 after buying an additional 25,689 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 925,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,611,000 after buying an additional 23,092 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

AIMC stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $61.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 246.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.18.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

