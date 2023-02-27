Axa S.A. Buys New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 217,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $510,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $124,814,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $114,511,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $95,538,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.55 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

