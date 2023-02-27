Axa S.A. Buys New Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,005,000. Totem Point Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $3,210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 240,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,442,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,839,000 after purchasing an additional 473,622 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $88.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

