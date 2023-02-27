Axa S.A. Buys Shares of 241,328 Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 241,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 46.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 29.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 55.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,933 shares of company stock worth $7,190,913. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 0.2 %

Amcor Dividend Announcement

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

