Axa S.A. Cuts Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its position in SpartanNash by 26.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 18.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 190,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 6.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 48.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $956.09 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

