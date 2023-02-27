Axa S.A. Decreases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,923 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,936 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after buying an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after purchasing an additional 797,813 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,531,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $415,042,000 after purchasing an additional 159,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,951,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $357,869,000 after purchasing an additional 679,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,161,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,470,000 after purchasing an additional 260,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

