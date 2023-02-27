Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 862,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 180,426 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $526,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 143,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 46,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

