Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 969.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,782 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $60.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.72 and a 12-month high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

