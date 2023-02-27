Axa S.A. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,835 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $59,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,645,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 908,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,921,000 after purchasing an additional 390,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $105.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $108.30.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 428.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.62.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

