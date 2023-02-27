Axa S.A. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Caleres were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 24.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 54.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Caleres from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $25.69 on Monday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $537,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,604.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock worth $659,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

