Axa S.A. Has $2.43 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,341,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $72.92 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

