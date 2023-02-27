Axa S.A. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in FirstService by 1.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FirstService by 4.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FirstService by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FirstService by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FirstService by 34.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSV. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $136.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $112.44 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

