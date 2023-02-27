Axa S.A. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Doximity by 6.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 98.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 4.4% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 2.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 7.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $62.52.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

