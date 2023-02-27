Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

NYSE:GD opened at $231.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.12. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

