Axa S.A. Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Axa S.A. bought a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,318,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of SunPower by 418.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 396,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 320,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 713.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 233,314 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

SunPower Stock Performance

SunPower Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $14.45 on Monday. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.