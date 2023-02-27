Axa S.A. Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 462.1% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after buying an additional 990,537 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,622,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 330,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,461,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLD. Stephens cut their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.5 %

TopBuild stock opened at $206.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.33. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $232.92.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.