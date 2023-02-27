Axa S.A. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,161,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,819,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,080,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after purchasing an additional 147,865 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 849,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,521,000 after purchasing an additional 140,932 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $116,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,928 shares in the company, valued at $737,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,162.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $116,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,816 shares of company stock worth $240,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Further Reading

